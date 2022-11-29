Advertisement
  Pakistan Railways to resume all passenger trains' operation soon
  • The railways administration said all passenger trains will start commuting from December 1, as per the winter time table.
  • Railways has received 30 new state-of-the-art coaches from China.
  • It has fire extinguishers, a freezer in the kitchen and many more facilities.
LAHORE: In a big move, Pakistan Railways has finally directed to restore all passenger trains’ operation on December 1, Bol News reported.

The railways administration said all passenger trains will start commuting from December 1, as per the winter time table.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has received 30 new state-of-the-art coaches from China. Seats of the coaches are ultra-comfortable. It has fire extinguishers, a freezer in the kitchen and many more facilities.

Commuting of PR trains remained affected for several months after heavy rains caused flooding in Sindh and some parts of Punjab. Railway tracks, specially in Sindh were badly affected by floods.

On November 20, Pakistan Railways had resumed its train operation from Balochistan which was suspended three months ago due to monsoon rains and floods in the province.

According to the Railway officials, the first Jaffar Express had departed for Peshawar after three months from Balochistan, which ran from Mach railway station to Peshawar.

Railway officials had said that the passengers had already been transported from Quetta station to Mach station through transport. A train consisting of 10 coaches had departed from Mach Station at 11 am.

Earlier, Quetta to Mach railway connection was suspended due to the rains and flood.

Railway officials said that the railway track bridge was washed away due to flood in Bolan area during rain while construction work of the bridge is underway and will be completed in January 2023.

