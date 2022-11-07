Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Pakistan, Turkiye share common religion, creed: Mufti Abdul Shakoor
Pakistan, Turkiye share common religion, creed: Mufti Abdul Shakoor

Pakistan, Turkiye share common religion, creed: Mufti Abdul Shakoor

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan, Turkiye share common religion, creed: Mufti Abdul Shakoor

Pakistan, Turkiye share common religion, creed: Mufti Abdul Shakoor

Advertisement
  • In a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pacaci, the minister discussed the matters of mutual interest and said the people of both the countries had love and respect for each other.
  • The Turkish ambassador said Turkiye considered it an obligation to help Pakistani brothers and sisters in the difficult times.
  • He desired that Turkiye and Pakistan should achieve the common goals of development and prosperity together.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Monday said Pakistan and Turkiye had common religion, creed and values of Sufis.

In a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pacaci, the minister discussed the matters of mutual interest and said the people of both the countries had love and respect for each other.

Abdul Shakoor said Turkiye had actively helped Pakistani brothers in the trying times, adding that the people of this region and religious scholars had given full financial and moral support for the stability of the Ottoman Caliphate.

He said the policy and views of the Turkish government regarding humanity and welfare of the Muslim Ummah were valuable.

Also Read

PM Shehbaz felicitates Tayyip Erdogan on 99th Republic Day of Turkiye
PM Shehbaz felicitates Tayyip Erdogan on 99th Republic Day of Turkiye

The prime minister said Pakistan sought to deepen its multifaceted ties with...

The Turkish ambassador said Turkiye considered it an obligation to help Pakistani brothers and sisters in the difficult times.

Advertisement

He desired that Turkiye and Pakistan should achieve the common goals of development and prosperity together.

He also called for furthering relations between the two countries both at government and public levels.

On October 29, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had felicitated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the 99th Republic Day of Turkiye.

In a tweet, he had said the heroic struggle of Turkish people for independence under the leadership of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk held a prominent place in the annals of history.

Shehbaz Sharif had said Turkiye’s impressive economic strides under President Erdogan were acknowledged by the world.

The prime minister had said Pakistan sought to deepen its multifaceted ties with Turkiye by further exploring the vast untapped potential in trade, commerce and industry.

Advertisement

Catch all the International News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PIC Karachi organizes two-day training workshop on mobile journalism
PIC Karachi organizes two-day training workshop on mobile journalism
Former AGP Malik Qayyum passes away in Lahore
Former AGP Malik Qayyum passes away in Lahore
Pakistan to extend support to Turkiye in post-quake relief efforts: PM
Pakistan to extend support to Turkiye in post-quake relief efforts: PM
Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital
Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital
NA session adjourned without vote on mini-budget 2023
NA session adjourned without vote on mini-budget 2023
President summons CEC for urgent meeting on elections
President summons CEC for urgent meeting on elections
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story