ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Monday said Pakistan and Turkiye had common religion, creed and values of Sufis.

In a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pacaci, the minister discussed the matters of mutual interest and said the people of both the countries had love and respect for each other.

Abdul Shakoor said Turkiye had actively helped Pakistani brothers in the trying times, adding that the people of this region and religious scholars had given full financial and moral support for the stability of the Ottoman Caliphate.

He said the policy and views of the Turkish government regarding humanity and welfare of the Muslim Ummah were valuable.

The Turkish ambassador said Turkiye considered it an obligation to help Pakistani brothers and sisters in the difficult times.

He desired that Turkiye and Pakistan should achieve the common goals of development and prosperity together.

He also called for furthering relations between the two countries both at government and public levels.

On October 29, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had felicitated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the 99th Republic Day of Turkiye.

In a tweet, he had said the heroic struggle of Turkish people for independence under the leadership of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk held a prominent place in the annals of history.

Shehbaz Sharif had said Turkiye’s impressive economic strides under President Erdogan were acknowledged by the world.

The prime minister had said Pakistan sought to deepen its multifaceted ties with Turkiye by further exploring the vast untapped potential in trade, commerce and industry.