ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar says the strength of Pakistan-Türkiye relationship was closely marked by shared bonds of historical and cultural affinities.

She was speaking at a cultural night commemorating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries. She said few countries in the world enjoyed such excellent ties anchored in affection and solidarity.

The state minister said Pakistan and Türkiye have been brothers, friends and partners. The inseparable bonds of common faith, history, and culture have been reinforced by mutual trust and cooperation on critical issues, she said.

She added that the ties between the two countries have transformed into a strategic partnership, characterized by multiple high-level exchanges, including the visit of the prime minister in June and November, joint inauguration of MILGEM corvettes, and the signing of Trade in Goods Agreement in August 2022 that aims at achieving bilateral trade target of $5 billion.

While recalling the generous humanitarian support provided during natural calamities, Khar said Turkiye had generously supported Pakistan during 2005 earthquake, 2010 floods, and the recent floods that devastated large parts of Pakistan.

She also lauded the medical and health facilities set up by Turkiye to serve the people of Pakistan. She further said that both countries had been the founding members of different multilateral forums of cooperation, progress and development of the region including the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

She said both countries shared the same aspirations for the world and the region. She said the brotherly countries of Turkiye and Pakistan were committed to high-level strategic partnership.

The minister of state said that they were committed to enhancing the bilateral trade volume to $5 billion in the next three years. She said Pakistanis have found Turkiye as a great tourist destination.

She expressed optimism that the close camaraderie between both countries would continue in future and the upcoming generations would further strengthen the same bonds of close affinities, brotherhood and affection.

Advertisement Though established officially on Nov. 30th; the fraternal 🇵🇰-🇹🇷 relationship dates back centuries, has stood the test of times, and continues to grow to even greater heights with each passing day. #PakTurkiyeAt75 pic.twitter.com/ypHor1oRzU — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) November 30, 2022



Tree-plantation ceremony

The Cultural Night was jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad and Embassy of Türkiye in Islamabad that brought to the fore the rich cultures of the two countries.

The ‘Sama’ performance of whirling Dervishes from Konya, Türkiye and instrumental Tabla performance from Pakistani artists, along with traditional delicacies from both the countries, kept the large audience entertained throughout the evening.

Earlier in the morning, the two countries held simultaneous Tree Plantation Ceremonies at their respective Ministries of Foreign Affairs, to mark the 75th Anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties.

The tree was planted jointly by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Paçaci in Islamabad.

Turkish Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Faruk Kaymakci, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye, Dr. Yousaf Junaid planted the tree in Ankara.

