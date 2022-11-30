Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Pakistan-Turkiye ties have transformed into strategic partnership: Hina Khar
Pakistan-Turkiye ties have transformed into strategic partnership: Hina Khar

Pakistan-Turkiye ties have transformed into strategic partnership: Hina Khar

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan-Turkiye ties have transformed into strategic partnership: Hina Khar

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar was speaking at a cultural night commemorating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar says the strength of Pakistan-Türkiye relationship was closely marked by shared bonds of historical and cultural affinities.

She was speaking at a cultural night commemorating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries. She said few countries in the world enjoyed such excellent ties anchored in affection and solidarity.

The state minister said Pakistan and Türkiye have been brothers, friends and partners. The inseparable bonds of common faith, history, and culture have been reinforced by mutual trust and cooperation on critical issues, she said.

She added that the ties between the two countries have transformed into a strategic partnership, characterized by multiple high-level exchanges, including the visit of the prime minister in June and November, joint inauguration of MILGEM corvettes, and the signing of Trade in Goods Agreement in August 2022 that aims at achieving bilateral trade target of $5 billion.

While recalling the generous humanitarian support provided during natural calamities, Khar said Turkiye had generously supported Pakistan during 2005 earthquake, 2010 floods, and the recent floods that devastated large parts of Pakistan.

Advertisement

She also lauded the medical and health facilities set up by Turkiye to serve the people of Pakistan. She further said that both countries had been the founding members of different multilateral forums of cooperation, progress and development of the region including the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

She said both countries shared the same aspirations for the world and the region. She said the brotherly countries of Turkiye and Pakistan were committed to high-level strategic partnership.

The minister of state said that they were committed to enhancing the bilateral trade volume to $5 billion in the next three years. She said Pakistanis have found Turkiye as a great tourist destination.

She expressed  optimism that the close camaraderie between both countries would continue in future and the upcoming generations would further strengthen the same bonds of close affinities, brotherhood and affection.

 


Tree-plantation ceremony

The Cultural Night was jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad and Embassy of Türkiye in Islamabad that brought to the fore the rich cultures of the two countries.

The ‘Sama’ performance of whirling Dervishes from Konya, Türkiye and instrumental Tabla performance from Pakistani artists, along with traditional delicacies from both the countries, kept the large audience entertained throughout the evening.

Advertisement

Earlier in the morning, the two countries held simultaneous Tree Plantation Ceremonies at their respective Ministries of Foreign Affairs, to mark the 75th Anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties.

The tree was planted jointly by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Paçaci in Islamabad.

Turkish Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Faruk Kaymakci, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye, Dr. Yousaf Junaid planted the tree in Ankara.

 

Also Read

Hina Rabbani Khar discusses bilateral relations with Afghan govt
Hina Rabbani Khar discusses bilateral relations with Afghan govt

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Second phase of LB elections is underway in AJK
Second phase of LB elections is underway in AJK
PMD forecasts cold and dry weather in most parts of country 
PMD forecasts cold and dry weather in most parts of country 
Pakistan committed to well-being of persons with disabilities: President
Pakistan committed to well-being of persons with disabilities: President
Renowned TV, film actor Afzaal Ahmed no more
Renowned TV, film actor Afzaal Ahmed no more
Imran offers talks if govt announces date for elections
Imran offers talks if govt announces date for elections
US condemns attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul
US condemns attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story