Pakistan values its brotherly ties with Gulf countries: COAS Bajwa

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief said Pakistan valued its brotherly relations with the Gulf countries and Pakistan-Oman relations were close, warm, cordial and deep.

He also expressed that the two countries had great potential for cooperation in defence and maritime security which could become a binding factor in the strategic partnership.

The ambassador expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in the country and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Oman Ambassador Dr Al Sheikh Mohammed Omar Ahmed Al Marhoon on Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and partnership in various fields were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief said Pakistan valued its brotherly relations with the Gulf countries and Pakistan-Oman relations were close, warm, cordial and deep.

He also expressed that the two countries had great potential for cooperation in defence and maritime security which could become a binding factor in the strategic partnership.

The ambassador expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

Also Read COAS meets French Ambassador to Pakistan During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including defence & security cooperation...

Advertisement

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Earlier, French Ambassador Nicolas Galey called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including defence and security cooperation and overall regional security situation were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Army Chief General Bajwa said Pakistan valued its relations with France and it earnestly looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The French ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

COAS Bajwa also visited Army Air Defence Command Headquarters. He paid tribute to officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army Air Defence unit and appreciated their training quality.

Advertisement

Acknowledging the importance of air defence in contemporary war, Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed on the need for upgradation and continuous training of modern air defence weapon system viewing the changing threats.

Army Air Defence Command Lt General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal welcomed the army chief.