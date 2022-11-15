Pakistan will not allow to be used for another war: Asad Umar

CHANIOT: Central Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former federal minister Asad Umar has said that Pakistan will not be allowed to be used for another’s war.

Addressing the participants of the long march, Asad Umar said that the spirit seen here seems to be that Chaniot is ready for real freedom.

Asad Umar said that rulers are engaged to save their wealth and protect their forbidden wealth. He said the government does not care about the people, but the people have told them that they are not slaves.

He said that for the last 75 years, it is being said that Pakistan is a very weak country but this impression is wrong. He said unfortunately, the people who have been imposed on this country are weak people who earn wealth through unfair means and keep it in foreign countries. Therefore, corrupt rulers cannot stand in front of external forces.

He said, “These people are known to oppress their people, these people say that we do not have money, IMF has imposed conditions but they have millions of rupees to stop the long march in Islamabad.”

He further said that earlier rulers kept threatening PTI that they would put us in jail, on which the captain (Imran Khan) said that we are not afraid of going to jail and when this plan of theirs did not work. He further said the government hatched a conspiracy plan to kill Imran Khan and that too failed but the chairman of PTI is still standing despite receiving bullets.

Asdar Umar said that Imran Khan will not leave these thieves under any circumstances and he will fight them till the last moment and will also take back the looted property.

He said that the people in Chaniot are hardworking landowners who prepare food for the people of this country but in the last seven months this government has worsened the conditions of these workers.

He said that the current government is a group of thieves. He said farmers got a Rs 100 increase in wheat prices during the five-year rule of PML-N while the PTI government enhanced Rs 900 in three and half years. The farmer prospered and produced the most wheat, sugarcane, and maize.

He further said that during the captain’s tenure, new records of four major crops were obtained because the policies made by PTI were giving the rightful right to the farmer and today the farmer is suffering from bad economic conditions.