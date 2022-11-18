After the passage of seven months, the PDM coalition government has failed to appoint the governors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan due to differences among the allies.

The governors of Balochistan and KP resigned on April 13 and 16, 2022 respectively.

Since the governors have not been appointed for seven months, the speakers of both provincial assemblies are working as acting governors.

PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to get the governor of the KP appointed from his party (JUI-F) and proposed the name of Haji Ghulam Ali for the highest constitutional position in the province, sources said.

However, the other ally of the PDM – the Awami National Party (ANP) – is also longing for the governorship for its party man and proposed the name of Mian Iftikhar.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also supported the ANP candidate whereas PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif is backing the Maulana’s choice, the sources said.

Due to the differences among the allies on the appointment of the governor, some new suggestions have emerged.

Because of differences between the two parties, the name of Senator Bilalur Rehman from erstwhile Fata is being considered for the office.

Whereas in Balochistan, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) wants to get the governorship for its party men. And it proposed the name of Wali Muhammad Kakar. However, the PPP and BNP-M are in the run for Balochistan Governorship.