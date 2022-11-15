Former federal minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while talking to Bol News said that Imran Khan has security concerns and these concerns cannot be ignored.

He said that Imran Khan is determined to move forward with all things in front and he is firm to reach Rawalpindi.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Imran Khan will address a large public gathering on Sunday as people accepted Imran Khan’s message.

Advertisement

GUJRAT: Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that people have accepted chairman PTI Imran Khan’s message.

Former federal minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while talking to Bol News said that Imran Khan has security concerns and these concerns cannot be ignored therefore arrangements have been made.

He said that Imran Khan is determined to move forward with all things in front and he is firm to reach Rawalpindi.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Imran Khan will address a large public gathering on Sunday as people accepted Imran Khan’s message.

The Vice Chairman of PTI said that Imran Khan has given a message that the party must cooperate for freedom while analysts thought that people would not participate in long march without former prime minister.

Advertisement

Shah Mahmood Qureshi further said that today’s destination of the real Azadi March is Sarai Alamgir and Imran Khan’s message will be conveyed to the people today.

In the second phase of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s real freedom movement will begin today from Gujarat.

The real freedom march convoy led by Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi will leave from Gujarat.

The first stop of the march will be at Musa House near Grand City GT Road in Sarai Alamgir at 2 pm, which will be hosted by Musa Elahi while Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi will address at 2:30 pm.

Later, at 3 o’clock, the caravan will leave for the second stop of Sarai Alamgir, Ada Mirpur, and the second gathering will be hosted by Chaudhry Ilyas at 4:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Also Read Situation won’t improve until decisions by nation are heard: Fawad Chaudhry Fawad Chaudhry opined that the situation will be cured if the nation...

Shah Mehmood Qureshi will address the participants of the real freedom march at 04:15 pm, while Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan will also address the participants at 4:30 pm through video link.