  • People are not ready to allow someone else to decide their future: Asad Umar
People are not ready to allow someone else to decide their future: Asad Umar
  • Former Federal Minister Asad Umar while talking to the media in Faisalabad said that Islamabad has turned into an iron warehouse.
  • He said that a judicial commission should be formed to investigate the cipher conspiracy.
  • Asad Umar further said that a historic rally is going to be held in Rawalpindi on November 10.
FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Former federal minister Asad Umar said that people are not ready to allow someone else to decide their future.

Former Federal Minister Asad Umar while talking to the media in Faisalabad said that Islamabad has turned into an iron warehouse while press conferences of the imported government are being held to answer 2000 long march participants.

He said that a judicial commission should be formed to investigate the cypher conspiracy and question who should believe the investigation of Rana Sanaullah.

Asad Umar said that there is hope that the voice of the nation will be heard and correct decisions will be made. He said if the government tries to suppress long march participants by force then it will further increase the hate.

He said that the nation is ready and questioned  that if the imported government is ready. He said to let the people decide as they are not ready to allow someone else to decide their future.

The PTI leader said that world powers including India were involved in this conspiracy and an attempt was made to suppress the voice of East Pakistan. He said the country was divided by hatred in the past.

Asad Umar further said that a historic rally is going to be held in Rawalpindi on November 10 while the whole of Pakistan has to come to Islamabad on November 11. He claimed that the number of participants is constantly increasing.

Earlier, PTI leader and former federal minister Asad Umar released a new schedule regarding the arrival of the Real Azadi March caravan under the leadership of party chairman Imran Khan to Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

PTI leader Asad Umar wrote in his message on social media that Imran Khan will reach Rawalpindi on November 10 as per the new schedule of the real freedom march.

 

He further wrote that all convoys will reach Islamabad on November 11.

