People want country that makes own decisions: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Central Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Asad Umar on Sunday that people need a country that makes its own decisions and is not subservient to anyone.

Asad Umar, in his Twitter message, said that in the second phase of the long march, he had the honor of talking to thousands of people in the last 10 days.

To realize the dreams of these people we need a country which takes its own decisions & is subservient to none. A country in which all power flows from it's citizens.A country in which individuals are not bigger than institutions & institutions are not bigger than the nation(2/2) Advertisement — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 20, 2022

The former federal minister said that he saw the amazing spirit of generosity of people, the sincerity of their love, and the hope in their eyes. He said that it is really sad that a corrupt elite exploited them and enriched themselves.

The PTI leader said that we need a country that takes its own decisions and is not subject to anyone to realize the dreams of the people.

Asad Umar further said that a country in which all the power rests with its citizens should be a land in which individuals are bigger than institutions and institutions are not bigger than the nation.

Earlier, Islamabad Police had finalized the preparations to prevent the PTI-led long march from entering the capital.

The Capital Police have decided to deal with the protestors of the long march in unconventional ways by using spray paints, rubber bullets, paper guns, and paper balls.

In this regard, 567 tear gas guns and more than 50,000 shells have been provided to security personnel, while 500 rubber bullet guns, 37,300 cartridges, 17 paper guns, and 11,000 paper balls have also been handed over to the personnel.