Peoples Bus Service set to launch in Hyderabad

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced the launch of the Peoples Bus Service transport project in Hyderabad.

The bus service is currently operational in Karachi and Larkana. In this regard, a trial of the bus service was held in Hyderabad ahead of the full launch later this month.

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the people bus service has started a trial run in Hyderabad. H said the service would be launched for commercial operations after the completion of the trial and survey of routes.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) officials, and Chairman Regional Transport Authority were present during the trial operations.

The Peoples Bus Service has resumed in Larkana after being suspended to heavy rains and floods. Sindh Information Department said Route 1 of the bus service is fully operational in Larkana from October 31.

Earlier, Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon announced to launch a mobile application of the bus service in Karachi from November 30.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the transport minister to review performance of the People’s Bus Service. The minister was apprised of the bus operations, new routes, Intelligent Transport System (ITS) and establishment of the command-and-control room.

The minister said that the citizens would be able to track the bus service and pay through mobile application. The meeting decided to activate the ITS system, which includes CCTV cameras, screens, live tracking and monitoring facilities.

The minister further said that command-and-control room was being established in Sindh Mass Transit Authority, while mobile application and ITS system will be launched from November 30.

