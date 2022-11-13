PHC’s cracks down on quacks in 29 districts, shuts 345 outlets

At 108 centres, qualified physicians have started treating patients instead of quacks.

Among the cities where the teams worked together with the police, the biggest crackdown was conducted in Lahore where 45 illegal medical businesses were closed down after raiding 231 centres.

In other cities, 24 in Sheikhupura, Bahawalnagar 21, Nankana Sahib 20, Rawalpindi 18, Multan 17, and 15 each in Okara and Jhelum were shuttered.

Advertisement

LAHORE: While continuing with its crackdown on illegal treatment centres across the province, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 345 illegal businesses of quacks during the last four weeks in 29 districts of Punjab.

During the raids, carried out according to the data and on complaints, 1,706 clinics were inspected. Out of these, 441, illegal businesses were found to have been changed. At 108 centres, qualified physicians have started treating patients instead of quacks.

Among the cities where the teams worked together with the police, the biggest crackdown was conducted in Lahore where 45 illegal medical businesses were closed down after raiding 231 centres. In other cities, 24 in Sheikhupura, Bahawalnagar 21, Nankana Sahib 20, Rawalpindi 18, Multan 17, and 15 each in Okara and Jhelum were shuttered.

Also Read PHC seals 263 centres during anti-quackery drive in 11 districts LAHORE: In its anti-quackery drive in 11 districts of the province, the...

In Lahore, among others, Health Vision Lab, Rana Clinic, Mahmood Clinic, Healthline Pharmacy, Genome Collection Centre, Shaheen Lab, Adul Salaam Clinic, Ali Poly Clinic, Babar Medical Store, Fatima Medical Centre, Nazir Clinic, Sharif Clinic, Irfan Clinic, Ijaz Clinic, Shaheen Clinic were also sealed.

It may be noted that the Commission has so far raided more than 143,000 treatment centres and closed the illegal businesses of 40,532 quacks, while new businesses have been started at 33,689 illegal shops.

Advertisement

On July 31, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) had said, in its anti-quackery drive in 11 districts of the province, it had shuttered 263 illegal treatment centres during July.

As per details, the PHC enforcement teams had raided 1,473 treatment centres, and 367 quacks had abandoned quackery, while 78 centres had become legal as the qualified physicians had started treating patients.

Also, the commission’s teams would continue surveillance of 752 treatment centres. A major action was taken in the district of Lahore where 604 outlets were raided, and 122 illegal centres were closed down.

The second major action was taken in Multan where 45 quackery outlets were sealed after 231 raids were carried out. The third one was in Rawalpindi where 205 centres were raided, and 28 businesses were shuttered.