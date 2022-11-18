Pindi Police finalizes security plan for PTI’s real Azadi March

More than 10,000 policemen will be deputed for the security of participants.

RAWALPINDI: The police have finalized the security plan for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s real Azadi March where more than 10,000 policemen will be deputed for the security of participants.

According to the details, 500 officials of Punjab Highway Patrol and 122 commandos will be deployed for the security long march while 38 Eliot Force personnel, 91 women, and 1,094 traffic police officials will also be posted.

The officials of Punjab Police and Punjab Highway Patrol will be on standby for the security of the long march while the work of closed circuit cameras has also been completed to monitor the real Azadi March.

The security of the real Azadi March will be directly supervised by the SSP Operations.

Earlier, the security report of the place finalized in Rawalpindi for the Real Azadi Long March has been ordered to be submitted today.

A meeting of the Law and Order Committee was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat, in which the security plan will be reviewed on the arrival of the Long March in Rawalpindi and the relevant officers also briefed the meeting.

The report of consultation with the government team of PTI leadership and march organizers was submitted to the cabinet committee.

On this occasion, Raja Basharat said that the security report of the place finalized for Rawalpindi should be submitted today. He directed to ensure security monitoring of both parts of the march with cameras in the control room.

He further said that fool-proof security should be provided for the long march in Gujar Khan and the best security should be ensured in Rawalpindi for the long march arriving from Peshawar.