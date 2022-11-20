PkMAP chief Achakzai expels party general secretary

Quetta: Mehmood Khan Achakzai, the Chairman Pashtoonkhawa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), has expelled the party’s Secretary General Mukhtar Khan Yousafzai and many other senior central and provincial office bearers from the party for the violation of the party constitution and using powers for which they were not authorised.

It was the second move of the PkMAP chairman during last one month in which he expelled senior party leaders from the party. Early, this month he removed party central information secretary Raza Muhammad Raza and Obsidullah Babit for making efforts to establishing a new party.

Mr. Khan In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the other office bearers of PkMP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including provincial President Khursheed Ali Khan, senior Vice President Haider Khan Momand, provincial deputy secretary Umar Ali Yousafzai, deputy secretary Ashraf Hoti, another deputy secretary Ahmed Shah Khan were also expelled from the party.

“They have nothing to do with Pashtoonkhawa Milli Awami party (PkMAP) from November 19, 2022,” the statement added.

Mehmood Khan Achakzai further said that these party officer bearers were involved in creating misunderstandings among the party responsible people in different districts along with their supporters, working to even establish their separate party. They were continuously engaged against party interest and constitution.

He said that the party’s senior members confirmed about their anti-party activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The removed secretary general was also not implementing the decision taken in the party’s high forum – national congress and national Jirga. He said he also sabotaged the efforts for reorganising the student wing of the Party Pushtoon Students organisation and despite knowing that central executive committee of the party had been dissolved in the national congress, he called central executive committee meeting through Facebook while it was decided that social media and Facebook would not be used for party affairs.