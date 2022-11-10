ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on Thursday said a petition was filed in Wazirabad sessions court for registration of the “real” FIR of the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Bol News reported.

“Section 22 A & B petition filed in Wazirabad sessions court for registration of the real FIR of the Imran Khan assassination attempt,” Asad Umar tweeted.

The plea mentioned Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi son of Iqbal Khan Niazi as the petitioner and SHO Wazirabad police station, Sub Inspector Amir Shehzad of Wazirabad police station, superintendent of police, Gujranwala, inspector general Punjab and the state as respondents.

Section 22 A & B petition filed in wazirabad sessions court for registration of the real FIR of the imran khan assassination attempt pic.twitter.com/rV36ahLrR1
— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 10, 2022

On November 7, sources had said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had been adamant on lodging FIR against the suspects nominated by him in the case pertaining to the assassination attempt on him.

Quoting sources, Bol News had reported that Imran Khan said this in a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi. He said he did not want to make any change in the FIR.

“We will not back down from our principled stance. The FIR should be lodged against those nominated by me,” he said adding that if someone was proved innocence in the investigation then fine, otherwise full action should be taken against the culprits.

Earlier, the former prime minister had blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and an army officer for the attack on him.

Sources had said the former prime minister also directed his party to resume the long march on November 9, instead of November 8.