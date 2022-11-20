The conspiracy to assassinate Imran Khan and senior journalist Arshad Sharif was prepared at Hassan Nawaz’s Office in London.

The claim and charge were made by the Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz London Chapter, Syed Tasneem Hyder Shah during a press conference in London on Sunday.

He said that he had been associated with the PML-N for the last twenty years and its spokesperson in London, claiming that he had three meetings with Nawaz Sharif at Hassan Nawaz’s office in this regard.

He asserted that he had been called to the office for a meeting and told that Arshad Sharif and Imran Khan were to be killed.

The PML-N spokesman further said that the first meeting took place on July 8, the second on Sept 20 and the third on Oct 29 in this connection.

Tasneem said that it was said Arshad Sharif and Imran Khan should be removed from the way before the appointment of the new army chief.

He claimed that Nasir Butt had introduced him (Tasneem) as a strong person of Gujrat to Nawaz Sharif, adding that Nawaz was told that Tasneem Hyder had shooters and this assignment could be handed over to him.

Nawaz Sharif asked him to provide the shooters for the purpose, and he would be given a location in Wazirababd, Shah said, adding when he refused, later he was told that the shooters had been arranged.

He asserted that he had pictures of these meetings, and he informed the British police about the conspiracy.

He further said, “Only me, Nawaz Sharif and Nasir Butt were present in the two meetings.”

He said if he was called by the investigative agencies, he would go to record his statement in this regard.



“Nawaz Sharif said Let Maryam Nawaz come to London first and then follow the plan,” Syed Naseem Haider Shah concluded.

Reacting to the revelations of the PML-N spokesperson, senior leader of the PTI Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said that Tasnim Haider is a special person of the Sharif family, and the words coming from him are very important.

It is important to include them in the investigation that is going on now, he demanded.

This press conference was held by Tasnim Haider in London, where without thinking and proof that this attitude would not have been discussed, he observed.

He also demanded that the Chief Justice of Pakistan should take the notice of the presser of the PML-N leader.

لندن میں ن لیگی ترجمان تسنیم حیدر کے اس انکشاف کے بعد کہ میاں نواز شریف اس میٹنگ میں شامل تھے جہاں ارشد شریف شہید کے قتل اور عمران خان کے قتل کی منصوبہ بندی ہوئی سپریم کورٹ آف پاکستان کو خواب خرگوش سےجاگنا اور دونوں واقعات میں ملوث مجرمان کو پکڑناچاہیے۔#بندیال_صاحب_انصاف_کریں pic.twitter.com/Af7660Xs8O — Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) November 20, 2022