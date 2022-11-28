Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) will bear all the expenses to be incurred on the treatment of these children.

Prime Minister Office said this in a statement.

It is pertinent to mention that the incident occurred last Friday in Skardu.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed Burn Centre PIMS Hospital, Islamabad to provide all possible medical assistance and medicines to the children, injured in the incident of gas leakage blast at a special children’s school in Skardu.

According to the Prime Minister Office, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) will bear all the expenses to be incurred on the treatment of these children.

It is pertinent to mention that the incident occurred last Friday in Skardu.

On July 4, PM Shehbaz Sharif had directed the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to open the Tormak section of the Jaglot-Skardu road on an emergency basis.

Also Read PM directs to unblock Jaglot-Skardu road immediately PM directed FWO to open the Tormak section of the Jaglot-Skardu road...

The prime minister had taken notice of the situation in view of the difficulties faced by the stranded people and tourists in the area as heavy rainfall and landslide blocked the road for six days during two weeks.

Advertisement

He had ordered urgent unblocking of the road with the help of additional machinery and workforce, and also stressed the provision of necessary items to local and foreign tourists.

PM Sharif had emphasized pace up the work in view of the travel of residents to their homes ahead of the upcoming occasion of Eid ul Azha.

The Jaglot-Skardu is the main artery for the transportation of fuel and edible items to the adjoining areas. Tourists from different countries were visiting the area by means of flights.