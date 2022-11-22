PM felicitates Kazakhstan’s president on re-election

Advertisement
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended felicitations to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jamort Toqayev on his re-election in the presidential polls.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to H.E. President Kassym-Jamort Toqayev on his victory in Kazakhstan’s presidential elections,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

Shehbaz Sharif said both Pakistan and Kazakhstan enjoyed excellent brotherly relations and he looked forward to working with the Kazakh president to further deepen them.

 

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev secured a second term in a snap election on Sunday, winning 81.3 percent of the vote.

Alvi, Shehbaz & Bilawal express condolences with Indonesian President
Alvi, Shehbaz & Bilawal express condolences with Indonesian President

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif...

 

Earlier, President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed their condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over the loss of lives caused by an earthquake in the country’s Java region.

“Saddened by the tragic loss of precious lives in an earthquake that struck Java region of Indonesia,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

“We, in Pakistan, offer our heartfelt condolences and most sincere sympathies to H.E. President Joko Widodo, the bereaved families and the brotherly people of Indonesia,” he added.

