PM office receives summary for appointment of COAS

PM office receives summary for appointment of COAS
  • Summary for the appointment of COAS reached PM’s office
  • The name is to be finalized soon and a meeting has commenced in this regard
  • COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa is retiring on November 29
ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Office on Monday received the summary from defense ministry regarding the appointment of a new chief of army staff (COAS) and chairman joints chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC), BOL News reported quoting sources.

The sources in the know have also said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif started the meeting to discuss the names for the key slots.

Pertinently, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa is all set to retire from the slot on November 29.

PM Shehbaz is chairing the meeting with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Law Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also present, the sources added.

As per sources, five names of the senior-most military officials — Lt Gen Asim Munir, Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas, Lt Gen Nauman Mehmood, Lt Gen Faiz Hamid are under consideration to fill the slots.

It also emerged that the crucial appointment will be made before Wednesday.

Earlier, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that the appointment process will kick off on Monday (today) and the new chief will be announced on Wednesday while a ceremony will take place on November 26.

