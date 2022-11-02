PM Shehbaz, Chinese Premier agree on CPEC’s expansion

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang

The two sides also held delegation-level talks to strengthen mutual cooperation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also met Chinese President Xi Jinping

BEIJING: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and agreed to expand the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) besides ensuring the early completion of the CPEC projects.

The meeting was held at the Great Hall of the People as the prime minister was on a maiden two-day official visit to China, along with a high-level delegation.

On his arrival at the venue, the prime minister was warmly received and also given a guard of honour. In the meeting, both leaders discussed bilateral matters and ways to strengthen mutual cooperation. The two sides also held delegation level talks headed by the two leaders.

Earlier, the prime minister also met Chinese President Xi Jinping in which the latter assured China’s continued support for Pakistan’s sustainable economic and strategic projects including the Main Line-1 (ML-1) railway track and announced an additional assistance package of RMB 500 million for the country’s flood relief efforts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday agreed to strengthen multilateral cooperation in diverse areas including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and strategic partnership.

The two leaders met at the People’s Great Hall of China and discussed broad-based cooperation in economy and investment besides exchanging views on regional and global developments.

PM Sharif and President Xi expressed the desire to further promote the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership between their countries.

Shehbaz Sharif is among the first leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party (CPC) of China that elected Xi Jinping as general secretary of the party.

