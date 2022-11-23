Advertisement
PM Shehbaz Sharif calls meeting of ruling allies today

PM Shehbaz Sharif calls meeting of ruling allies today

Articles
PM Shehbaz Sharif calls meeting of ruling allies today

Rehabilitation of flood-hit population big challenge: PM Shehbaz

  • Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the parliamentary party leaders today
  • PM will take the leaders into confidence regarding some key decisions
  • Shehbaz Sharif will also discuss the appointment of new COAS and CJCSC
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the parliamentary party leaders today to discuss the political situation in the country.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has called the session at 6 pm today in the prime minister’s house.

Sources in the know have said that the PM will take the leaders into confidence regarding some key decisions and is expected to approve the appointment of a new army chief after consultations with the parliamentary leaders.

On the other hand, DG ISPR has confirmed that the GHQ has sent the summary for the selection of the new COAS and CJCSC. The summary was sent to the PM with a list of six names suggested for the key slots.

