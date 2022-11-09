PM Shehbaz Sharif jets off to London after Egypt visit

PM Shehbaz Sharif jets off to London from Egypt

The prime minister left for London to discuss some key economic and political matters

The premier will also thrash out regarding the appointment going to happen in a few days

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif jets off to London from Egypt where he was present to attend the two-day Climate Change Summit.

Sources in the know informed that the prime minister left for London to discuss some key economic and political matters with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Discussions will be held regarding the PTI-led long march and the situation that surfaced after the gun attack on former prime minister Imran Khan.

Not only this, the premier will also thrash out regarding the appointment going to happen in a few days.

Pertinently, it has been the PM’s second visit to London to meet Nawaz Sharif in the past few months.

Notably, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was in Egypt at the invitation of the Egyptian President to participate in the United Nations International Conference on Climate Change.

The conference was jointly chaired by Egypt and Pakistan as chairman and vice-chairman. The conference is being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

