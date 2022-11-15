PM Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has been tested positive for Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has been tested positive for Covid-19, confirmed by Minister of Information Marriyum Aurangzeb.

In a tweet, the minister said that the premier was not feeling well for the last two days and went through the test as per the doctor’s recommendation.

She also requested the nation to pray for the health of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Pertinently, Shehbaz Sharif returned to Pakistan yesterday after prolonging his trip to London.

Apparently, after crucial discussions with PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, the premier returned to the country on Monday.

He was supposed to be back on Friday but extended his trip due to health reasons.

