PM Shehbaz Sharif, Zardari discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD: Former president and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM’s House in Islamabad.

They discussed the political and economic situation during the meeting. Zardari inquired about the health of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after he recovered from the coronavirus.

The prime minister thanked the former president for the visit. Upon his arrival, Zardari was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif keeping in view the coronavirus SOPs and social distancing.

According to reports, both leaders discussed the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) during the meeting.

They also contacted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a special session of the federal cabinet to discuss one-point agenda on November 24.

It is expected that the matter related to the appointment of the army chief will be discussed in the cabinet meeting. The prime minister is expected to approve the appointment of the new army chief after holding consultations with the cabinet members.

The meeting will be seen with keen interest as the prime minister is expected to depart for an official visit to Turkiye on November 24.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has already said the process regarding the appointment of the army chief has commenced and the notification will be issued by November 25.

The PML-N later said the defence ministry will receive a list of the recommended names for the new army chief on Wednesday (tomorrow). The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has sent a letter to the defence ministry to forward the summary for the key appointment.

It is pertinent to mention that the term of the incumbent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will end on November 29.

