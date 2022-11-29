PM Shehbaz, Zardari discuss strategy to foil Punjab Assembly dissolution

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at the PM House to discuss ways on preventing the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

The coalition government has expedited efforts to foil PTI chairman Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the Punjab Assembly as part of efforts to force the government to conduct early elections.

Sources revealed the two leaders discussed the political scenario in Punjab during the meeting. They also discussed various options to thwart Imran Khan’s strategy against dissolving the provincial assembly.

They also discussed moving the no-confidence motion against the chief minister and the imposition of Governor Rule in the province. Zardari assured complete support to PML-N in the Punjab Assembly.

During the meeting, rehabilitation of the flood-affected people and the provision of aid in view of the advent of winter was reviewed. It was agreed to speed up the rehabilitation process of the flood victims. They also discussed matters relating to economic improvement, relief for masses, and the development process.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is mulling the imposition of governor’s rule to avert the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.b A PPP delegation led by its Punjab leader Hassan Murtaza met PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz and held political consultation to file a no-trust motion in the Punjab assembly.

The PML-N is scrambling to prevent the Punjab Assembly from being dissolved. The party held a parliamentary meeting on Monday chaired by Hamza Shehbaz but failed to decide on reaching a decision to file a no-confidence motion against the chief minister.

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar said the Parliamentary Consultative Group decided to go till the end to ensure that the assembly is not dissolved. Tarar said all political and legal options should be used and assemblies should not be dissolved at Imran’s behest.

PTI Chairman had announced to quit the provincial assemblies in a bid to force the government to hold early elections. Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has also expressed willingness to dissolve the assembly on Imran’s instructions.

