PM to attend COP27 on climate change in Egypt

PM Shehbaz Sharif will attend the COP27 on climate change in Egypt.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Egypt on November 6

He will address the COP27 being held in Sharm El-Shaikh

He will also meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Egypt on November 6 to address the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC — also referred to as COP27.

Diplomatic sources revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been invited by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman during the visit.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the United Nations Conference on Climate Change being held in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh from 6-18th November 2022.

Around 90 heads of state and government and other delegations are participating in the conference. Diplomatic sources said Pakistan is the country most affected by climate change and is co-chairing the conference.

On the sidelines of the conference, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also conduct bilateral meetings with leaders of different countries and heads of international financial institutions.

The prime minister will also meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. They are expected to discuss issues of mutual internal including the strengthening of Pakistan-Egypt relations, and jointly dealing with the challenge of climate change.

Advertisement

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was nominated as the vice president of the United Nations COP27 which focuses on climate change and finding solutions to deal with the crisis.

Among the 195 member countries of the UN, Pakistan has received the global honour. The presidency of COP27 is with Egypt this year.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, and the Egyptian President are set to jointly preside over the roundtable conference.

The topics for leaders’ roundtables to be held on November 7-8 include the development of green hydrogen, water and food security, achieving a just energy transition towards renewables, and vulnerable communities.

Also Read PM Shehbaz given vice-chairman status for COP27 conference ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Climate Change Conference – COP27, has announced to...