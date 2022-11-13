PMD forecasts rain and snowfall in upper parts of country 

Rain and snowfall are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP), Northern Balochistan, Islamabad, Pathohar, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted rain and snowfall in upper parts of the country in evening and night hours.

Rain and snowfall are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP), Northern Balochistan, Islamabad, Pathohar, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Under influence of a western system has forecasted following weather pattern from November 13 to 14 2022. The rain-wind/thunderstorm (light snow over mountains) is expected in KP, G.B, Kashmir, Islamabad, and Upper Punjab.

Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country while, cold in North Balochistan. Shallow foggy conditions may develop in Sukkur, Bahawalpur, Multan, and the surroundings.

On the other hand, PMD predicted light fog in Karachi and its suburban areas in the morning hours for the next 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department said that the weather will remain humid in the city today, while the minimum temperature is expected to be 20.5 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 34 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department said that there is light fog in the city at the moment due to which visibility has been affected in the suburbs of the city. The 80 percent air humidity was recorded in the city at that time, while during this time there is a possibility of fog in the morning due to high air humidity.

The northeast wind is blowing at a speed of 12 km per hour in the city, while the forecast will remain clear today, but there is no chance of rain.

According to the Air Quality Index, Lahore has been ranked first and Karachi fourth in the list of the most polluted cities in the world.

There has been an increase in air pollution in the city due to which the atmosphere of Karachi has been declared unhealthy.

The amount of polluted air in Karachi was recorded at 195 particulate meters, while the amount of polluted air in Lahore was recorded at 335 particulate meters.

According to the classification, pollution from 151 to 200 levels is harmful to health, and pollution from 201 to 300 levels is extremely harmful to health.