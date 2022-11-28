The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is in dilemma as the meeting of the PML-N Parliamentary Advisory Committee remained inconclusive regarding moving a no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi or asking him to take a confidence vote from the assembly as the house is in session.

According to the law, when the assembly session is in underway, a no-trust motion cannot be moved against the chief minister or he cannot be asked to take a vote of confidence from the house.

Sources said that legal experts and the parliamentary committee were of the opinion that unless the PML-Q members support the motion, it cannot be succeeded. The only solution is to somehow break the members of Q-League, the committee was told, sources said.

On the occasion, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Sharif opined that the PML-Q members should be intimidated or lured to join them.

Hamza further said that the parliamentary committee of the PPP should be called tomorrow and discuss the legal option further.

He added that they must save the Punjab Assembly from being dissolved in any case.

It was decided that a review petition must again be filed in the Supreme Court regarding the election of the Punjab chief minister, sources said.

Earlier addressing a PTI rally in Rawalpindi on November 26, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said he had decided to opt out of a “corrupt system and quit all assemblies”.

Moreover, he called off his much-anticipated long march on the federal capital, saying he anticipated havoc and disorder in the country.

“My party has decided not to remain part of the current political system and will instead resign from all the assemblies,” the PTI chief said.

Imran, whose party is at the helm of affairs in power in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, sprung the surprise card on the government in an apparently proverbial ‘burn-the-boats’ decision, staking his provincial governments on a bid to trigger early elections “as the nation stands at the crossroads”.

It was being reported that the ‘masterstroke’ was up Imran’s sleeve until Saturday’s mega rally and even the party workers were not filled in on the plan.

Without sharing further details of his decision, Imran said that he would soon be meeting his chief ministers and the parliamentary party about the matter and would soon make the announcement about when the party would leave the assemblies.