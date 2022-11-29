PML-N, PPP to sit together to save Punjab assembly from dissolution

The PPP delegation will reach PML-N Central Secretariat Model Town to meet the PML-N Hamza Shehbaz at 1 pm.

Sources said that Hassan Murtaza and Hamza Shehbaz will discuss the future and current political situation of the Punjab Assembly in the meeting.

After the meeting Hassan Murtaza, Uzmi Bukhari, and Attaullah Tarar will also hold a press conference.

Advertisement

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will sit together to discuss possible dissolution of the Punjab assembly after the announcement of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to dissolve the assemblies.

The PPP delegation led by Central Leader PPP Hassan Murtaza will reach PML-N Central Secretariat Model Town to meet the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz at 1 pm.

Sources said that Hassan Murtaza and Hamza Shehbaz will discuss the future and current political situation of the Punjab Assembly in the meeting. During the meeting, legal aspects of taking the vote of confidence in the Punjab Chief Minister will also be considered.

Sources say that in the meeting, legal consultation will be held again on the request for a review of the Chief Minister election in the Supreme Court.

It should be noted that after the meeting Hassan Murtaza, Uzma Bukhari, and Attaullah Tarar will also hold a press conference.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the assemblies became a matter of graver concern for the PML-N.

Sources said PTI may dissolve the Punjab assembly and no-confidence motion will not be successful.

Sources said that the House of Punjab Assembly consists of 371 members of the Assembly out of which Tehreek-e-Insaf has 180 seats in the Assembly while Q-League has 10 seats.

Sources said that the number of members in the assembly of Muslim League-N is 167, PPP seven, Azad five while Rah e Haq Party has one member, and the total number of members of the opposition is 180.

On the other hand, Speaker Punjab Assembly has banned 18 members of the Muslim League-N from participating in 15 meetings, and after that, the number of assembly speakers with the opposition is reduced to 162.

Advertisement

Also Read ‘Date of Punjab, KP assemblies’ dissolution to be announced after consultation’ “Imran Khan completed consultation with senior leadership and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...

Sources said that Chaudhry Nisar has not yet taken oath as an independent candidate. The opposition cannot make the no-confidence motion successful based on the number of assembly members.