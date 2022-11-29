Advertisement
  PML-N to bring no-confidence move against CM Punjab: Sources
PML-N to bring no-confidence move against CM Punjab: Sources

Articles
  • PML-N has decided to move a no-confidence motion against CM Punjab
  • It will be presented in the assembly soon after consultation with PPP
  • The development came as a response to the announcement of Imran Khan to dissolve the assemblies
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to move a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Pervaiz Elahi, BOL News quoted sources.

As per the sources in the know, PML-N has decided to move no-confidence against CM Punjab and it will be presented in the assembly soon after consultation with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The sources have also revealed that Muslim League got all the MPAs to sign the motion and will submit it as per the need.

The development came as a response to the announcement of Imran Khan to dissolve the assemblies.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) sat together to discuss the possible dissolution of the Punjab assembly after the announcement of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to dissolve the assemblies.

The PPP delegation led by Central Leader PPP Hassan Murtaza will reach PML-N Central Secretariat Model Town to meet the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz.

Sources said that Hassan Murtaza and Hamza Shehbaz will discuss the future and current political situation of the Punjab Assembly in the meeting. During the meeting, legal aspects of taking the vote of confidence in the Punjab Chief Minister will also be considered.

