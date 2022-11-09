Political leaders congratulate Pakistan team on reaching T20 World Cup final

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the Pakistan cricket team over their victory in the semifinal against New Zealand to reach the final of the T20 World Cup.

“Well done Team Pakistan for an incredible comeback,” the prime minister tweeted after the national team booked their place in the final at Melbourne Cricket Ground,

Pakistan will face either India or England as the two are set to clash on Thursday in the second semi-final.

Passion, commitment & discipline Advertisement Well done Team Pakistan 🇵🇰 for an incredible come back. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 9, 2022



The prime minister also mentioned three traits of “passion, commitment and discipline” as a reference to the driving force behind the victory of the Pakistan cricket squad.

“Well played Pakistan,” President Alvi also tweeted and particularly eulogized the “excellent performances” by Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, Muhamamd Rizwan and Haris.

“Green shirts you make us proud. On to the finals,” President Alvi said and conveyed his best wishes for the final match expressing hope for their win. “Inshallah you will win,” the president hoped.

Well played Pakistan. Excellent performances by @iShaheenAfridi @babarazam258 @iMRizwanPak & our upcoming @iamharis63

Green shirts you make us proud. On to the finals. Our best wishes with you, Inshallah you will win.

👋👋👋 — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) November 9, 2022

Spokesperson Pakistan Armed Forces Lieutenant General Babar also congratulated the team for their winning performance and wished them good luck for the final.

“Congratulations Team Pakistan for a stellar performance and winning Semi Final T20 WC. Good luck for the Final. Pakistan Zindabad!” he said in tweet.

Congratulations Team Pakistan 🇵🇰 for a stellar performance and winning #SemiFinalT20WC. Good luck for the Final. Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zindabad! — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 9, 2022





Congratulations to Babar Azam and the team for a great win. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 9, 2022

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan also congratulations the Pakistani team for the win. “Congratulations to Babar Azam and the team for a great win,” he said.

PTI senior leader Asad Umar said the victory has revived memories of the 1992 World Cup. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also congratulated on the win, adding that “Cricket unites Pakistan.”

Cricket unites Pakistan, Great game boys ….. Congratulations everyone #PakvsNz — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 9, 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said the victory of the cricket team doubled the joy of Iqbal Day.

He said Babar, Rizwan and Haris played the match winning innings. He said success always comes through teamwork. He hoped the national cricket team will return home with the World T20 Cup.

