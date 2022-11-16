Polling on vacant Senate seat to be held on Dec 8

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the election schedule for the vacant Senate seat in Sindh.

According to the schedule, the nomination papers must be submitted from November 18. Candidates can submit nomination papers till November 22.

Polling was held in Sindh Assembly building on December 8. Members of the Sindh Assembly will cast their votes. The provincial election commissioner Irshad Chohan will be the Returning Officer for the polls.

The seat became vacant after the resignation of PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar who stepped down after developing differences with the party leadership.

“I have formally submitted my resignation today. I’m thankful for the positive response and support across party lines which was far beyond my imagination,” Khokhar tweeted earlier this week,

In a subsequent tweet, Khokhar added: “For those who are speculating about my political future, let me state clearly that I’m not joining any political party. I will try hard to maintain my independence.”

The PPP leader had announced his decision to resign from the Senate after being told that the PPP leadership was unhappy over his position on recent political developments. He had subsequently submitted his resignation with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

He was elected as a senator in March 2018. In December 2020, Khokhar had resigned as the official spokesperson for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari but continued to be part of PPP.

Meanwhile, the PPP has finalized candidates for a Senate seat that fell vacant. The candidates include Dr Asim Hussain, Karachi administrator Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui, Waqas Mehdi and Islamuddin Shaikh.

