Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has resigned from his senate membership due to differences with the party leadership.

Mr. Khokhar made this announcement through a tweet after meeting with the party’s senior leadership on Tuesday.

Will be submitting my resignation in person to Chairmen Senate tomorrow, inshallah. — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@mustafa_nawazk) November 8, 2022

Advertisement

Met a senior leader from the party today. He conveyed that the party leadership wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the senate. I gladly agreed to resign. — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@mustafa_nawazk) November 8, 2022

He said that he would submit his resignation to the Senate chairman tomorrow.

Advertisement

He said that the party leadership was not happy and satisfied with his political statements regarding the matter of Senator Azam Khan Swati.

On August 18, PPP senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar claimed to have seen visual evidence of “physical torture” on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, calling the Shehbaz Sharif-led government “complicit” and “spineless” for failing to stop such an atrocity.

“[I] have seen very disturbing pictures of physical torture on Shahbaz Gill,” Khokhar, whose party is a part of the PML-N-led coalition government in Centre, tweeted. “No matter how much you disagree with or dislike him, a man’s dignity should not have been violated like this.”

Khokhar said that the government was either “complicit or spineless” for not preventing such an atrocity.

“Shame on us. Include the so-called Pakistan Democratic Movement in it too. Serving democracy by torturing political opponents. What a farce,” he added.

His statements come after a four-member medical board recommended further monitoring and assessment of Gill’s health by specialists.

Advertisement

On December 12, PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar announced his decision to quit as party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s spokesperson but added that he was not leaving the party.

Announcing his decision in a tweet, Khokhar said he would stand by Bilawal “through thick and thin”.

“I have resigned from the position of spokesperson to the chairman, not from PPP. Will stand by BBZ through thick and thin. In my years as his spokesperson, have given counsel with honesty, sincerity and in the best interests of the country and the party,” he said.