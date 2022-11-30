PPP to win LG elections, jiyala will become Mayor Karachi: Bilawal

Bilawal was addressing a political gathering to mark PPP’s 55 th Foundation Day

Foundation Day He said a ‘jiyala’ will become the next Mayor of Karachi

He said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave rights and united the nation

Advertisement

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the party will win the local government elections in Karachi and elect its mayor.

Addressing a political gathering at Nishtar Park to mark the party’s 55th Foundation Day, Bilawal said the PPP will win the local government in Karachi and a ‘jiyala’ (worker) will become the next mayor of Karachi.

Bilawal thanked the people of Karachi and said PPP will win the next municipal elections and a party worker will become the mayor of Karachi.

‘’We have the right to elect the mayor of Karachi. PPP contested in the local bodies elections of Azad Kashmir. We believe in the politics of unity and will regain the lost ground through successful foreign policy and politics,” he said.

He said Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto taught politics of unity and gave the right of vote to the common man. He said that earlier capitalists and feudal lords ruled but they gave lands to poor farmers and peasants, right to form unions and pensions.

“It is the achievement of Bhutto that people have the right to education. Today, the youth do not know that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave them rights and built excellent educational institutions in four corners of the country,” claimed.

Advertisement

The foreign minister said Pakistan is a nuclear power due to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He said Bhutto united the country and did not resort to politics of division even at the gallows.

“We raised the slogans of Jiye Bhutto and ended the reign of Zia-ul-Haq and Musharraf. And today we have the rule of the ‘selected’,” he said.

“Today youth are wrongly told that leaders take U-turns,” he said, added that Bhutto sacrificed his life but never compromised on his principles.

“Benazir endured everything. Her husband was a political prisoner for twelve years, but in her political struggle, she said did not do politics of hatred and anarchy even for a single day. She was martyred but no slogan was raised against Pakistan,” he added.

Bilawal said we should learn politics from Benazir as she believed in hope and reconciliation rather than hated. He said Benazir’s bravery trumps all the male politicians in the history of Pakistan.

Advertisement

Also Read Country needs real elected governments in future: Bilawal KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that...