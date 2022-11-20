PPP will win LG elections in Karachi: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Minister and PPP Karachi President Saeed Ghani on Sunday predicted that the party will win the upcoming Local Government (LG) elections in Karachi.

Addressing a rally at Kakri Ground in Lyari, the provincial minister said the PP has prepared for local bodies elections in Karachi. He said PPP will contest the polls from all across Karachi and emerge successful.

“Municipal elections can be held in Karachi anytime. We all have to prepare for it,” he said. “PPP candidates will win from all across Karachi, including Lyari”. He said the mandate of the people of Lyari was stolen in the 2018 elections.

He said the PPP will hold a massive rally at Nishtar Park on November 30 on the instruction of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in connection with Foundation Day.

“Imran Khan’s thoughts and actions are those of the Nazis. He fooled the people of the country,” said Saeed Ghani. He said those on whose behest Imran came to power are not even responding to his calls.

He said the firing incident on Imran Khan also turned out to be a “drama”. He said the Indian media is satisfied with what Imran Khan is doing. He said Imran is defaming the country’s institutions.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced to hold a big public gathering in Karachi on November 30 in the connection with the 55th foundation day of the party.

In this regard, an important meeting chaired by Sindh Minister of Labour and Human Resources Saeed Ghani been decided to hold a public gathering at Nishtar Park.

PPP senior leader Faryal Talpur, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Senator Nisar Khuhro, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab and other leaders will address the gathering.

The meeting also decided on the maintenance of traffic on the day of the public gathering, routes to bring the participants, security arrangements and other issues. The meeting issued instructions for the preparations for local bodies elections in Karachi.

