Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
President administers oath to Justice Aamer Farooq as Chief Justice of IHC

President administers oath to Justice Aamer Farooq as Chief Justice of IHC

Articles
Advertisement
President administers oath to Justice Aamer Farooq as Chief Justice of IHC
Advertisement
  • President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Justice Aamer Farooq as the Chief Justice of IHC
  • The President had approved the appointment of Mr. Justice Aamer Farooq, Senior Puisne Judge, JC as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, under Article 175A (13)
  • Justice Aamer Farooq is a graduate of London University, UK
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday administered the oath of office to Justice Aamer Farooq as the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC), at an oath-taking ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, senior judges, high-ranking government officials, members of the legal fraternity, eminent members of civil society, and the media persons.

The President had approved the appointment of Mr. Justice Aamer Farooq, Senior Puisne Judge, JC as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, under Article 175A (13) of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973.

Justice Aamer Farooq is a graduate of London University, UK. He earned his Barrister-at-Law degree from Lincoln’s Inn, London in the year 1993. He was enrolled as an Advocate of the Lahore High Court in the year 1994 and as an Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the year 2007.

Also Read

LHC rejects plea to immediately halt PTI-led long march
LHC rejects plea to immediately halt PTI-led long march

LHC has rejected the request to immediately obstruct PTI-led long march The...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story