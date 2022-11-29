President approves regularisation of three IHC’s additional judges

The judges include Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi approved regularisation of three additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the President House said on Tuesday.

On November 8, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) had recommended confirmation of three additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The JCP meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to consider the confirmation of the judges including Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Rifat Imtiaz.

The IHC had ten judges including the Chief Justice. Currently, there are six permanent judges and three extra judges while one seat is vacant.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangir and Justice Babar Sattar were made permanent judges of the Islamabad High Court on 30 December 2020.

On 17 December 2021, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan , Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Rifat Imtiaz were appointed as extra judges for a period of one year.

Extra judges are initially appointed for one year after which their services could either be extended or they could be confirmed or retired. The mandatory retirement age is 62 years.