President Arif Alvi grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani’s death

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday expressed grief over the death of renowned religious scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani, President of Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi.

Paying tribute to the religious and literary services of the late religious scholar, the president said Mufti Rafi had rendered valuable services in the fields of theology, Hadith and Tafsir.

His services in the fields of religion, education and particularly the promotion of religious education would be remembered forever, he added.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The head of Darul Uloom Karachi was the Mufti e Azam Pakistan. He was son of Mufti Shafi Usmani and elder brother of Mufti Taqi Usmani. Announcement for the funeral prayer was not made till filing of the report.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed sorrow over demise of the renown Islamic scholar and said it was a big tragedy for Islam. “Services of the Mufti for Islam are everlasting. May Allah (SWT) grant him the highest place in Jannat ul Firdous,” he said.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal expressed sorrow over demise of Mufti Rafi Usmani and said with his death the world has been deprived of great benefits. His services for Islam will be remembered forever, he maintained.

He condoled heirs, ulema and students of Rafi Usmani. He prayed that may Allah (SWT) grant patience to the bereaved family.

