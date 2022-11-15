President for enhanced trade and business with Serbia

President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the need to substantially enhance the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Serbia.

President expressed these views while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Serbia, Ali Haider Altaf.

Talking to the Ambassador-designate, the President urged him to make efforts to establish business and commercial linkages and increase cooperation with the Chambers of Commerce of both countries.

Advertisement

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the need to substantially enhance the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Serbia and promote business and trade activities between the two countries to fully achieve the potential of trade and economic cooperation.

The President expressed these views while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Serbia, Ali Haider Altaf, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Talking to the Ambassador-designate, the President urged him to make efforts to establish business and commercial linkages and increase cooperation with the Chambers of Commerce of both countries.

He further asked the envoy to make efforts for increasing the frequency of bilateral visits between the two countries to explore new areas of cooperation, particularly in the fields of higher and technical education, Information Technology, and culture.

He said that Pakistan offered a conducive environment for investment and opportunities for cooperation between Pakistan and Serbia in the fields of hydropower, railways, communication, industry and commerce, renewable energy and waste management technologies should be explored.

Advertisement

The President also asked the Ambassador-designate to make efforts for opening a resident mission of Serbia in Islamabad, which would greatly facilitate businesses and people-to-people contacts.

Also Read President for utilising online platforms to promote art, fashion, textile products internationally LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the need for utilising online...

He congratulated Ali Haider Altaf on his appointment as Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Serbia and expressed the hope that he would accelerate the Pakistani mission’s efforts to further improve bilateral ties between the two friendly countries.