President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday praised the fighting spirit of Pakistan cricket team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final against England.

On their Twitter handles, the president and the prime minister observed that the national team played well despite posting a low score.

They also congratulated the T20 world champion England team.

“Congratulations England, good all-round performance to lift the cup. Well played Pakistan, you bowled good and tried your best despite a low score,” the president posted on his Twitter handle.

عمدہ آل راؤنڈر کارکردگی کا مظاہرہ کرتے ہوئے کپ جیتنے پر انگلینڈ کو مبارک۔ پاکستان ٹیم آپ نے اچھا کھیلا، کم اسکور کے باوجود اچھی باؤلنگ کی اور اپنی پوری کوشش کی۔ — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) November 13, 2022

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that team Pakistan fought back hard and brave.

Team Pakistan 🇵🇰 fought back hard & brave. Great bowling performance. But England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 played better today. We are proud of our boys in green for making it to the final match of this mega tournament. 👏 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 13, 2022

England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets after achieving a target of 138.

