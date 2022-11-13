President Alvi, PM Shehbaz feel proud over Green Shirts’ fight back in ICC T20 final

President Alvi, PM Shehbaz feel proud over Green Shirts’ fight back in ICC T20 final

Articles
Advertisement
President Alvi, PM Shehbaz feel proud over Green Shirts’ fight back in ICC T20 final

President, PM feel proud over Green Shirts’ fight back in ICC T20 final. Image: Fie

Advertisement

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday praised the fighting spirit of Pakistan cricket team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final against England.

On their Twitter handles, the president and the prime minister observed that the national team played well despite posting a low score.

They also congratulated the T20 world champion England team.

“Congratulations England, good all-round performance to lift the cup. Well played Pakistan, you bowled good and tried your best despite a low score,” the president posted on his Twitter handle.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that team Pakistan fought back hard and brave.

England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets after achieving a target of 138.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story