President terms martyred troops an asset to nation

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday vowed to eliminate terrorism from the country and said that soldiers who laid their lives in the line of duty were an asset to the nation.

In his statement on the martyrdom of soldiers as a result of the firing of terrorists in Bajaur, the president strongly condemned the incident and paid tribute to the personnel of the Pakistan army.

President Alvi prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyred’s souls and for the grant of patience to their families.

Earlier, two soldiers were martyred during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Press Relations (ISPR), the incident took place on the night of 16 November when an exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists in Hilal Khel area of Bajaur District.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, two Pakistan soldiers having fought gallantly embraced martyred. They were named Naik Taj Muhammad, age 33 years, resident of Kohat, and Lance Naik Imtiaz Khan, age 30 years, resident of Malakand.

Furthermore, one terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire. Security forces also recovered a weapon and ammunition from his possession.