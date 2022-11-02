He made these remarks while addressing the ceremony held to recognize the invaluable contributions of Overseas Pakistanis.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called upon the Oversees Pakistanis to contribute more to the progress and prosperity of the country by sharing their knowledge, experience, intellect and expertise in the relevant fields, adding that online platforms have made it easier to share their knowledge without being physically present here.

He made these remarks while addressing the ceremony held Wednesday to recognize the invaluable contributions of Overseas Pakistanis. The Ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the Welfare Society for Overseas Pakistanis Rights, Dawood Ghaznavi, a large number of prominent overseas Pakistanis and others.

Addressing the ceremony, the President said that Pakistan desperately needed educated, trained, refined and highly productive human resources, which was a fundamentally essential element for ensuring the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that he had been making efforts to get voting rights for Overseas Pakistanis which could easily be possible with the help of technology or I-voting. He said that the world was making progress by leaps and bound with the help of technology, unfortunately, we were lagging behind in adopting technology in our country.

He said that there was an increasing trend amongst the Overseas Pakistanis to resettle in Pakistan with a view to provide their children acceptable social and cultural environment which, he said, was a welcoming trend and should be leveraged to utilize their high-quality learning, knowledge and expertise to bring about marked improvement in the quality of our products and services.

He further said that the dignity of our people and our country would improve proportionally by uplifting our economic and financial outlook, improving the quality and quantity of trained and educated human resources.

He acknowledged the valuable contributions of Overseas Pakistanis towards strengthening the country’s economic and financial outlook by sending their hard-earned sizable remittances to Pakistan. He said that there were around 10 million Pakistanis living abroad and they all were ambassadors of Pakistan.

Chairman Welfare Society for Overseas Pakistanis Rights Dawood Ghaznavi said that it was the first time in the history of Pakistan that we were celebrating the successes of the Overseas Pakistanis and recognizing their invaluable contribution.

Later, the President also gave awards to Overseas Pakistanis who earned their name in different fields abroad.