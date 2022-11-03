President visits National Defence University Islamabad

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressed the participants of the 23rd National Security and War Course.

RAWALPINDI: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday paid a visit to National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad, and addressed the participants of the 23rd National Security and War Course.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), President Arif Alvi in his address covered issues related to national security. He said as a nation we have to protect our social and cultural values.

President urged course participants to keep themselves updated with the latest developments.

Earlier , President Dr Arif Alvi has called upon universities and educational institutions of the country to conduct market-oriented research to provide indigenous solutions to indigenous problems being faced by the different sectors of the economy.

He added that research and development would help in bringing innovation to the local industry and enhancing the quality and standards of our products and services, which would help in capturing the local and international markets.

The President made these remarks while addressing the 17th Convocation of the COMSATS University Islamabad. The ceremony was attended by the faculty, graduating students, their parents and others.