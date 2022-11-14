Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Salman’s visit to Pakistan postponed

Prince Salman’s visit to Pakistan postponed

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Salman’s visit to Pakistan postponed

Prince Salman’s visit to Pakistan postponed

Advertisement
  • Mohammed Bin Salman postponed his trip to Pakistan on Saturday.
  • Foreign Office spokeswoman confirmed the rescheduled visit.
  • She stated both sides will agree on new dates.
Advertisement

Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud postponed his trip to Pakistan on Saturday.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Foreign Office spokeswoman, confirmed the rescheduled visit.

She stated both sides will agree on new dates.

Shehbaz Sharif summoned the crown prince to a September phone call.

It would have been the Saudi crown prince’s first visit to Pakistan since April.

Diplomatic sources say Islamabad wanted a $4.2 billion bailout from Riyadh during the crown prince’s visit.

Advertisement

The Saudi leader’s visit was planned for November 21.

Saudi Arabia was expected to invest in Pakistan. Sources say more Pakistan-Saudi petroleum agreements will be signed during his visit.

The administration was also depending on an anticipated agreement to get Saudi financial support for a Gwadar refinery.

The crown prince last visited Pakistan in February 2019, under Imran Khan.

Also Read

Saudi Crown Prince Salman not expected to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Saudi Crown Prince Salman not expected to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is no longer expected to attend...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story