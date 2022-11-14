Prince Salman’s visit to Pakistan postponed

Mohammed Bin Salman postponed his trip to Pakistan on Saturday.

Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud postponed his trip to Pakistan on Saturday.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Foreign Office spokeswoman, confirmed the rescheduled visit.

She stated both sides will agree on new dates.

Shehbaz Sharif summoned the crown prince to a September phone call.

It would have been the Saudi crown prince’s first visit to Pakistan since April.

Diplomatic sources say Islamabad wanted a $4.2 billion bailout from Riyadh during the crown prince’s visit.

The Saudi leader’s visit was planned for November 21.

Saudi Arabia was expected to invest in Pakistan. Sources say more Pakistan-Saudi petroleum agreements will be signed during his visit.

The administration was also depending on an anticipated agreement to get Saudi financial support for a Gwadar refinery.

The crown prince last visited Pakistan in February 2019, under Imran Khan.

