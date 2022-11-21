Khawaja Asif on Monday said that the process to fill the key slots, COAS and CJCSC has begun

ISLAMABAD: The Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif on Monday said that the process to fill the key slots has begun and a meeting regarding the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) was underway.

He was talking to the media when said that the appointments will be done after taking the leadership of the Pakistan army into confidence but rebuffs the rumours that the summary was sent to PM’s office.

Asif also said that the discussions held at every step with the allies terming the appointment a key one.

While disclosing the date of the appointment he said that the process will be completed by November 25 adding that the ministry of defense will be suggesting five to six names.

On the other hand, Khawaja Asif while taking it to Twitter said, “The process of appointing officials to Pakistan Army’s highest positions has started today, God willing, the appointments will be made soon as per the constitutional requirements.”

