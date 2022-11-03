Prof. Atta among top 500 influential personalities

Advertisement
KARACHI: Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman, FRS has been selected among the most influential Muslims of the world in the encyclopedic volume entitled, “The Muslim 500-The World’s 500 most Influential Muslims” (2023 Edition).

The Jordan-based Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (RISSC) has released its latest list of World’s 500 most influential Muslim personalities.”

The Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqai and Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, and COMSTECH Coordinator General, congratulated Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman, and said that this selection was an honour not only for the university but also for the nation.

According to the spokesman of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK), Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman was the Federal Minister of Science and Technology (2000-2002) and Chairman Higher Education Commission (2002-2008).

The largest university in Malaysia, University of Technology Mara, Malaysia UiTM, has established an institution entitled, “Atta-ur-Rahman Institute on Natural Product Discovery (AuRins)” in 2013. The leading Chinese University on Traditional Medicine in Changsha, Hunan established a major research institute in honor of Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman (“Academician Professor Atta-ur-Rahman One Belt and One Road TCM Research Center”) in October 2019.

Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman was conferred the highest scientific award of by President Xi Jinping of China, the International Science & Technology Cooperation Award (2020). He was also conferred the TWAS (Italy) Prize for Institution Building (2009).

