ISLAMABAD: On interview to an international newspaper regarding relations with the United States and the matter of cypher, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday said the propaganda cell presented his statement in a wrong way, Bol News reported.

In a speech, Imran Khan said the two journalists, whom he gave interview, had also to give clarification. Ostensibly pointing towards the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) social media wing, he said the propaganda cell cherrypicked statements and gave them to journalists.

The former prime minister said he wanted good relations with China, Russia and US. However, he said, he would not accept slavery to anyone. “We are ready to make friendship even with India, if the issue of Kashmir is resolved. I tried to make friendship with India as well,” he said.

Talking about former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, he said he who did not have interest in Pakistan, how he was taking paramount decisions. “We should not allow a fugitive to take decisions on important matters. Will the one who stole Pakistan’s money decided about its future? Will the fugitive decide when elections should be held?” he wondered asking how Prime Minister Shehbaz can an absconder for appointment on an important post.

He said thus Shehbaz Sharif was violating the secret law. The legal team was mulling over the matter of consultation with an absconder, he maintained.

Lobbing an array of questions, Imran Khan asked who threatened Bol News Anchorperson Arshad Sharif and registered cases against him. “Who forced him to go abroad?” he queried. He said a transparent investigation should be held in the murder case of Arshad Sharif.

Because of lack of confidence, he said, the overseas Pakistanis did not invest in the country, even though they gave donations for different charities. He said if justice was provided to the overseas Pakistanis, then it could attract a massive investment. “Even their plots are seized, if they buy one,” he said.

The PTI chief said Pakistan could not become the “Asian tiger” until there was a system of justice. He said he even after being a former prime minister could not lodge an FIR. He said he knew who was involved in the assassination attempt on him. Let the investigation take place, he may turn out to be not involved in the attack, he said.

Imran Khan said a plea had been filed in the Supreme Court on the matters of Azam Swati’s obscene video, Arshad Sharif’s assassination and an abortive assassination attempt on him.

“I hope that the respected chief justice will listen to our plea,” he said.