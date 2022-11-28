PTI achieves clear victory in local body polls, says AJK PM 

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has achieved a clear victory in the first phase of local government elections.

The AJK prime minister further said that despite the fact, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party won six assembly seats in Muzaffarabad Division but the PTI remained successful in the local body elections.

He maintained that victory or defeat in elections has no meaning but the real credit is that the government of AJK had fulfilled its promises made to the people as per the vision of Imran Khan, adding that the government had provided all resources in this regard.

Also Read PML-N is in dilemma about no-confidence motion against Punjab CM The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is in dilemma as the meeting of...

Mr. Sardar said that they had the honour that the PTI has given leadership to the youth of Kashmir and made them partners in public affairs and ended the political monopolies.

Advertisement

He observed that it is a simple principle of political science that the opposition always has an edge over the government in the elections but the brave and zealous people of Muzaffarabad Division had overturned this rule of political science and the Tehreek-e-Insaf achieved a glorious victory.

The AJK premier said that they had held local body elections after the passage of 31 years, which was their great victory.

He hoped that the PTI would also achieve success in the second phase of the local body polls.

The AJK prime minister appreciated the services of the civil administration, law enforcement agencies and other institutions for holding peaceful elections in the valley.