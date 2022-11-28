PTI approaches court against threats to Azam Swati’s life

PTI had filed a petition against threats to incarcerated Senator Azam Swati

The court has been requested to provide copies of all cases registered against Swati

Azam Swati expressed concerns that he could be killed in police custody

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a petition against threats to incarcerated Senator Azam Swati after he expressed concern about being killed in police custody.

PTI legal adviser and lawyer Babar Awan said it was shameful that dozens of cases were registered against a 75-year-old man. He said Swati has also told the court that his life is under threat.

He said a writ petition had been filed in court to summon the interior minister and provide them copies of all cases filed against Swati across the country. He said that at last count 22 FIRs have been registered against Swati.

He said the lawmaker has already been subjected to custodial torture and was arrested. He said Swati told the magistrate that his life was under threat and he could be killed in a police encounter.

He said the party will finalize its strategy to seek Swati’s release. He lashed out at the government and said the PDM had no roadmap to save the country. He said the PML-N will have to show its majority if it files a no-trust motion in the Punjab Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear a petition filed by Azam Swati against his arrest. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear on November 29 (tomorrow).

Advertisement

In his petition, the PTI leader said that the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) filed a case against him under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

He said that he was subjected to the worst torture while in custody. He said that he has information that he can be killed in custody. Azam Swati said he can be subjected to any sort of inhuman treatment. He also sought the details of the cases registered against him.

The PTI leader stated that basic human rights should be ensured in his matter. Swati said he should not be transferred to any other place, adding that cases have been filed against the senator in Sindh.

The federal government, FIA, and inspector-generals of Sindh and Balochistan have been made parties in the petition.

Earlier on Monday, PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that Senator Azam Swati’s son had said his father would be killed in a police encounter.

The former federal minister said Imran Khan had received a phone call from Azam Swati’s son during PTI meeting. He said the senator’s son urged to stop his father from appearing before court tomorrow as he had received death threats

Advertisement

Fawad slammed authorities for ‘arresting or killing’ people over raising their voice. He announced to stage protests against the arrest of the PTI Senator.

He also criticized the judiciary and said a senator was stripped and tortured, his video was sent to his family but no notice was taken by the Supreme Court.

A day earlier, a local court granted two-day physical remand of Senator Azam Swati to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The FIA had arrested the Swati in a case related to controversial tweets against members of the armed forces.

Several FIRs have also been registered against Swati for his derogatory statement at various police stations in Karachi, Quetta, Jacobabad and other cities.

Also Read PTI Senator Azam Swati arrested again Sources said PTI Senator Azam Swati has been arrested again from his...

Advertisement