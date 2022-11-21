Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will hold a sit-in on Murree Road on Nov 26 when the long march reaches Rawalpindi.

It was decided in a meeting presided over by PTI chairman Imran Khan at his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore on Monday, revealed the inside story of the meeting.

The sit-in will be extended if the government does not accept their demands, it was decided.

On the day, the party chief will address a public gathering, which is said to be the biggest rally in the country’s history.

A tent settlement will be made in Allama Iqbal Park. Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced the place to hold the historic gathering and the preparations in this regard are in full swing.

As per details, the party will hold a grand meeting at Faizabad on November 26 and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the historic gathering.

Imran Khan will lead the Azadi march from Faizabad and the security arrangements for the chief have been beefed up.

PTI has submitted an application for holding the public rally at Faizabad to the Islamabad administration.

Notably, the PTI chairman has called an important meeting to discuss the strategies for November 26.

On this occasion, the party leaders will also consider the preparations for the decisive phase against the government.

It should be noted that the ongoing long march of the second phase of Tehreek-e-Insaaf has been postponed till November 26.

All central and provincial leaders of PTI will make preparations for November 26 in their respective constituencies.

Imran Khan said there is no turning back and they will demand to hold free and fair elections. He also urged everyone to support him in the quest for real freedom.

