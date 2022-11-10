PTI Azadi march: To be resumed today from Wazirabad

PTI Azadi march is to resume from Wazirabad today

The security measures have been tightened in light of the attack on Imran Khan

The container for the leaders is being furnished with bulletproof glass

WAZIRABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led Azadi march is to resume from Wazirabad today from the same spot where Imran Khan was shot previously.

PTI leadership has said that the security measures have been tightened in light of the attack on Imran Khan that took place last week and claimed one life and left 14 injured including PTI chief.

For the security of the PTI leadership and the convoy, security measures have been revised while a heavy contingent is also deployed and the container for the leaders is being furnished with bulletproof glass.

PTI leader Haleem Adil has said that the march was obstructed but the party didn’t bend. He also said that he will join Imran Khan in Rawalpindi.

The convoy

Asad Umar said that he will lead the convoy from the Faisalabad division while Shah Mahmood Qureshi will lead the march from GT road.

PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur will lead the convoy from the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Murad Saeed will lead the protestors from the Malakand region.

Pertinently, the march halted days back after the gun attack on the PTI chief and the leadership had announced that they will resume the protest with more zeal and enthusiasm.

